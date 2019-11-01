Zacks: Brokerages Set $32.17 Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.20 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International’s rating score has improved by 4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.17 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Village Farms International an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Village Farms International stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 478,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,584. The company has a market capitalization of $411.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Village Farms International has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $18.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

