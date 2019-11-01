Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will report $165.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $164.60 million and the highest is $167.00 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $127.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $630.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.56 million to $633.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $670.65 million, with estimates ranging from $665.40 million to $675.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $33,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

