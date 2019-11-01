Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.08). AxoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of AxoGen from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AxoGen to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on shares of AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AxoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 7.87. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $507.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 593,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 15,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $217,645.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,622.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 107,535 shares of company stock worth $1,389,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 251,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 630,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 159,430 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

