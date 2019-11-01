Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 34.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CATY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. 183,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,658. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

