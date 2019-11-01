Zacks: Analysts Expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). IMV reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMV. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright set a $11.50 price objective on IMV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on IMV in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IMV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of IMV by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMV by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IMV traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,083. IMV has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.