Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $78.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.02 million. Five9 posted sales of $65.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $313.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.41 million to $314.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $370.30 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $377.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.92.

FIVN stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.51. 399,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,690. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.07, a P/E/G ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.01.

In related news, Director Michael Burkland sold 27,200 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $1,676,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,188.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $396,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,569,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,948 shares of company stock worth $11,339,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 411,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 67,324 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

