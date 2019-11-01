Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.90. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.38.

In related news, CEO George Tyson Tuttle sold 36,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.86, for a total value of $4,154,715.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,014,237.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,555,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,472,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,269,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,319. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

