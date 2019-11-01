Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Will Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. NRG Energy reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,151. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. NRG Energy has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

