Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). EXACT Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $133.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. 2,323,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69. EXACT Sciences has a twelve month low of $53.06 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 216.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,016,000 after acquiring an additional 309,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

