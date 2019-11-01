Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.15

Shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 286818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YGR. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $90.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.01.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$36.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James acquired 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,132.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,363 shares in the company, valued at C$456,053.40. Also, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.75 per share, with a total value of C$49,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,583,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,270,362. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,240 shares of company stock worth $102,907.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.