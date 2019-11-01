Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY19 guidance to $3.01-3.03 EPS.

XYL stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xylem has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,339 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

