Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Xencor posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,260%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.62.

In other news, insider John J. Kuch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $1,650,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 1,320.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,910,000 after purchasing an additional 338,639 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 13.5% during the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,336,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,635,000 after purchasing an additional 277,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,073,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 213,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 35,376.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 155,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 155,304 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. 336,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.37. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

