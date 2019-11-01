Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.21-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 6,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $61.49.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.