WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,462 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $39,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 681.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,119,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,581 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,733,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 821,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,692,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,011,000 after acquiring an additional 762,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPX shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $14.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

