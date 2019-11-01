WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a $1,125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,090.00 price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $860.75.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. WPP has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WPP by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

