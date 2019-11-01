WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a $1,125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
WPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $1,090.00 price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $860.75.
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.50. WPP has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.01.
About WPP
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.