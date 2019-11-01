World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given Average Rating at Guggenheim

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “average” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on WWE. MKM Partners set a $110.00 price target on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

WWE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,022. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.31. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $276,323.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

