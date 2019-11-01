Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.74, approximately 1,035,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,553,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 756.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 948,521 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,447,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 324,903 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,428 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.