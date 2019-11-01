WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. WNS makes up approximately 1.7% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $47,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.58. 4,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32. WNS has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

