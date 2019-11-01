Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 15,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Shares of WIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,341. Wipro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 818,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1,551.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 784,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 737,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

