Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WLTW opened at $186.90 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $141.52 and a 12-month high of $200.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLTW. UBS Group boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

