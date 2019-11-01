WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WIMHY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

