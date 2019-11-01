William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,460.27.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,260.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,601. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,299.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,231.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,177.20. The company has a market capitalization of $875.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

