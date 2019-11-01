Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 million.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 277,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,468. The company has a market cap of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

WSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Maxim Group set a $15.00 target price on Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Whitestone REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In related news, CEO James C. Mastandrea purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,984,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.