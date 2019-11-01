Wharton Business Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 127.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,663 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 722,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,136,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 979,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,538. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $90.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.