Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Update

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Westrock by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Westrock by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NYSE:WRK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 1,941,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westrock will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.