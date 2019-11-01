Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.65 EPS.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 184,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.66.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.