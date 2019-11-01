Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $408,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.38.

Westcore Energy Company Profile (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

