WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Short Interest Update

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. WellCare Health Plans has a 52 week low of $220.63 and a 52 week high of $301.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

