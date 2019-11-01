WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94,109 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 912,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,234,000 after acquiring an additional 318,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,696,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,536,000 after acquiring an additional 272,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WCG opened at $296.60 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.63 and a 12 month high of $301.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.05.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.