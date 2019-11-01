Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Base Resources (BSE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Base Resources (LON: BSE) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2019 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/25/2019 – Base Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

10/24/2019 – Base Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON BSE traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 13.05 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 10,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $152.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.65. Base Resources Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23).

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

