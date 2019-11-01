Weed (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Weed Inc (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 89,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 103,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

In other Weed news, major shareholder Nicole M. Breen sold 65,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $26,133.60.

WEED, Inc focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

