Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 392.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OBSV. ValuEngine raised Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Obseva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Obseva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.71. The stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,609. The firm has a market cap of $350.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts predict that Obseva will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Obseva by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obseva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Obseva by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

