Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

NYSE:TCF opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $34.62 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 116.7% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,906 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 352.2% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 1,281.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 700,328 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCF Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,390,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in TCF Financial by 59.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,031,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 385,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

