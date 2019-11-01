Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 15,210,000 shares. Currently, 26.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $39,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $401,724.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,472,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock worth $3,259,991 in the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Wayfair by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on W shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of W traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. 5,769,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.89. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.92. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.