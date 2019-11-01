Warburg Research Reiterates “€70.60” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Warburg Research set a €70.60 ($82.09) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €76.61 ($89.09).

ETR:WCH opened at €70.40 ($81.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.95 and its 200-day moving average is €70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.68. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52 week high of €98.60 ($114.65). The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

