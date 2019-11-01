Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

