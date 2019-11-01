Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,135 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,563,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

