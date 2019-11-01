Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,400 XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on XPEL in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. 2,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. XPEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

