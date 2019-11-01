Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Financial Comparison

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr N/A -25.81% -17.25% Steel Connect -8.14% -38.23% -4.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 3 3 0 2.50 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr currently has a consensus price target of $7.11, indicating a potential upside of 1,554.26%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Steel Connect shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waitr and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $69.27 million 0.48 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.20 Steel Connect $819.83 million 0.12 -$66.73 million N/A N/A

Waitr has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steel Connect.

Summary

Waitr beats Steel Connect on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Steel Connect Company Profile

Steel Connect, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business. The company offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification (RFID) tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. It also provides fulfillment services, including order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and content protection and activation, and IP security services, as well as optimizes component and finished goods inventory levels. In addition, it offers operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform, which online buying experience so that products can be purchased, serviced, and delivered worldwide; and provides reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers to improve service parts management and the value of returned assets. Further, the company offers EZ Connect service, which provides essential fulfillment capabilities for emerging growth companies without the expensive surprises associated with third-party fulfillment services; and direct marketing services comprising end-to-end services for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaign services. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

