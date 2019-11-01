vSlice (VSL) Price Reaches $0.0018

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. vSlice has a total market cap of $61,244.00 and $5.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get vSlice alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00217187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.01 or 0.01396241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029291 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00115391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for vSlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for vSlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.