Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.50

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €178.50 ($207.56) and last traded at €174.80 ($203.26), with a volume of 272011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €173.30 ($201.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOW3 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €211.00 ($245.35) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €184.26 ($214.26).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of €160.64 and a 200-day moving average of €151.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.