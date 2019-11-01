Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 20,400 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 586.9% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $17,156,000. Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 53.7% during the second quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management LLC now owns 404,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 141,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 190.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% during the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,105,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, insider Balan Nair purchased 15,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $249,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 261,467 shares of company stock worth $4,311,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

LILA stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 137,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $982.90 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.