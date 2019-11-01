Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 662,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNKN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.60. 897,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,827. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $1,013,706.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,283 shares of company stock worth $8,438,481. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

