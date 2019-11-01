Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. First Foundation Inc has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $703.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.87.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

