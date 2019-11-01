Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $341,000 Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 150.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $113,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael P. Rafferty purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $27,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,300 shares of company stock worth $100,120 over the last ninety days. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $32.88. 66,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,475. The company has a market capitalization of $848.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

