Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in RealPage were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RP. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $986,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RP traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.51. 295,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,288. RealPage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $72,434,422.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 29,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $1,768,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,669,513.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

