Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 12,500 NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 18,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 348,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. 664,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 0.92. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 1,691 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $42,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

