Vince Craig Hopkin Sells 2,457 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $51,474.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.18. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,077,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 286,135 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 225,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised ON Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on ON Semiconductor to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

