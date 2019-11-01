Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Short Interest Update

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,270,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 17,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 22.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Viewray alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viewray by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 61,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Viewray has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s revenue was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viewray will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.