Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 110145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $161,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,465.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $794,569. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,952,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9,777.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,531 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,200 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,246,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

